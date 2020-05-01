Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (5/2/2020)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) -- The US economy continues to crash as a result of the pandemic. Now, some states are starting to reopen businesses against the advice of medical experts, and even President Donald Trump, in an effort to save their economies, but some members of Congress think it will be a long road to recovery that will require even more federal aid.

Even after approving an additional $480 billion in aid for small businesses, hospitals, and testing, lawmakers acknowledged it will still be a long road to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. State and local governments say they're still waiting for help, but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress needs to be cautious.