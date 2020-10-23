Scott and Ally of Wink 106 make large donation for National Make a Difference Day

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

(WETM) Elmira, NY- In support of National Make a Difference Day, Scott and Ally, the hosts of the Scott and Ally show on Wink 106, made a large donation to the Chemung County SPCA.

The duo, in coordination with Cool 104.9, has been collecting donations from members of the community for the last 3 weeks; the end result was enough supplies to fill two large vehicles.

Make a Difference Day is the largest day of community service in America. Each year, the day falls on the fourth Saturday of October; this year the nation-wide event is October 24th.

Scott and Ally tell 18 News that they chose to donate to the Chemung County SPCA because their hearts lie with helping animals.

According to the National Day Calendar’s website, there are many ways to celebrate the holiday.

Volunteer in your community or for an organization with merit.

Be a mentor. Help a youth or another professional to gain new skills.

Make a donation to a charity with meaning to you.

Say a kind word of support to someone who is struggling.

Put your skills to work. Sometimes our hobbies can bring joy to others in ways we least expect it.

You can watch Scott and Ally tell us the latest on entertainment news on 18 News every Friday evening at 5:30 on The Buzz.