Sheriff Maciol re-elected to NYSSA Executive Committee

by: Thad Randazzo

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol (left) is sworn in as a member of the Executive Committee of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association by Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike (right).

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Robert Maciol has been re-elected to the New York State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee at the 2022 88th Annual Winter Training Conference in Albany.

Sheriff Maciol works with other Sheriffs from across NYS to further the association’s efforts in improving and enhancing public safety via professional training and accreditation programs, public safety programs, and advocacy.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is a not-for-profit corporation and has been assisting sheriffs in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public since 1934.  It comprises all the elected and appointed Sheriffs of New York State.

