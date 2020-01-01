Six arrested in connection to mass shooting that killed four in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were arrested in connection to a mass casualty shooting in November that killed four men and wounded six others, the Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday.

On Nov. 17, police say at least two suspects entered a backyard in the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue and opened fire. Ten people were shot — four were killed.

The men who were killed were Xy Lee, 23, Phia Vang, 31, Kou Xiong, 38, and Kalaxang Thao, 40. All men were from Fresno. Xiong lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

They have all since been laid to rest.

On Tuesday, the Police Department announced charges filed against six men — which include four counts of murder, 12 counts of attempted murder, and charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Billy Xiong, 25, of Fresno Anthony Montes, 27, of Fresno Porge Kue, 26, of Fresno Jhovanny Delgado, 19, of Fresno Pao Vang, 30, of Fresno Johnny Xiong, 25, of Fresno

All six men are gang members, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said.

These six alleged gang members arrested in Fresno for the shooting in southeast Fresno back in November.



Another man, Randy Xiong, was killed earlier on Nov. 17, and police say the shooting on Lamona Avenue was a targeted retaliatory strike on who the gang believed killed Randy Xiong.

One person at the party had a former affiliation with a rival gang, but Hall said that was in the person’s past and they were not active in a gang. There were five people who left the party before officers arrived, so it’s unknown if they were gang members. But Hall said the gang members who opened fire believed it was a gang party.

Hall did not say that any of the men who were killed were gang members.

The investigation broke through a tip made to Valley Crime Stoppers, Hall said. The tip led investigators to a person they interviewed who provided more information — which led to more tips.

Nearly 20 search warrants were served — most in Fresno and one in Visalia. The warrants led to the confiscation of guns — one of which, Hall said, was one of the murder weapons.

On Dec. 17, Billy Xiong was arrested by the Clovis Police Department on mail theft charges. He was a person of interest in the Lamona Avenue shooting.

During a search of Billy Xiong’s vehicle, officers found a handgun and two high-capacity magazines. The gun had been modified to be fully automatic, Hall said.

The Fresno Police Department took possession of the gun and confirmed it was used in the mass shooting.

There is one more person sought by police in the case.

Sia Vang, 23, is a person of interest in the case, and investigators are looking for him. He’s wanted on a parole violation, Hall said.

Anyone who knows Vang’s location should call the Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.