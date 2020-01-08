State of the State: Banning Single-Use Plastics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of the 2020 State of the State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his proposal for a ban on Single-Use Styrofoam Food Containers.

In this state-wide ban, polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam would be banned from service in all types of food service establishments. This includes restaurants, caterers, food trucks, retail food stores, delis, and grocery stores.

The proposal also bans polystyrene packaging materials, also known as packing peanuts.

The bans would take effect in January of 2022.

In addition to the bans the proposed legislation gave the New York DEC the power to review and take action to limit or ban other packaging material if it’s found to have an impact on the environment.