Statewide hospitalizations lowest since before Thanksgiving, Feb. 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a Saturday where statewide COVID-19 positivity percentages reached new lows, New York State’s progress on combatting the virus continued ever upward Sunday. According to public health officials, statewide hospitalizations are at their lowest since before Thanksgiving, having been reported at 2,574 on Sunday February 20.

Trending downward alongside the total statewide hospitalization number was the number of those patients in the ICU, which sat at 443 Sunday. Of those patients who require intensive care, 245 were intubated, a decrease of 13 from Saturday.

The statewide positivity rate has also continued its downward trend, reaching 1.54% Sunday and lowering the statewide 7-day average below 2.5%. The total number of active positive cases reported in the state as of Sunday was 2,640, contributing to these low percentages.

38 COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Saturday through New York State’s HERDS system. This pushed the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the state to 54,451.

The percentage of New Yorkers aged 18 and older that have received at least one vaccine dose has increased to 91.5% as of Sunday, with 82.7% of those individuals considered fully vaccinated. Over the past seven days, the state has administered 230,837 new vaccines.

A region-by-region breakdown of positive cases per 100,000 is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 19, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Capital Region 21.78 23.33 22.99 Central New York 28.92 30.76 33.34 Finger Lakes 16.38 17.30 18.45 Long Island 12.52 13.28 14.25 Mid-Hudson 14.32 15.02 15.36 Mohawk Valley 25.96 25.99 27.20 New York City 13.19 13.70 14.39 North Country 35.94 37.34 40.51 Southern Tier 30.17 30.40 31.91 Western New York 17.76 18.10 19.26 Statewide 16.20 16.89 17.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Capital Region 4.22% 4.26% 4.00% Central New York 6.37% 5.88% 5.51% Finger Lakes 4.25% 3.97% 3.83% Long Island 2.66% 2.50% 2.32% Mid-Hudson 2.71% 2.61% 2.49% Mohawk Valley 4.75% 4.66% 4.58% New York City 1.52% 1.43% 1.35% North Country 7.53% 7.12% 6.97% Southern Tier 3.78% 3.63% 3.49% Western New York 4.98% 4.66% 4.50% Statewide 2.50% 2.36% 2.23%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Bronx 1.37% 1.35% 1.24% Kings 1.40% 1.30% 1.17% New York 1.72% 1.61% 1.59% Queens 1.53% 1.42% 1.35% Richmond 1.77% 1.70% 1.74%

Saturday, 2,640 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,886,801. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County New Positive Albany 37 Allegany 9 Broome 73 Cattaraugus 14 Cayuga 21 Chautauqua 15 Chemung 20 Chenango 8 Clinton 34 Columbia 12 Cortland 14 Delaware 8 Dutchess 25 Erie 156 Essex 8 Franklin 19 Fulton 13 Genesee 2 Greene 9 Hamilton 1 Herkimer 14 Jefferson 28 Lewis 2 Livingston 10 Madison 4 Monroe 89 Montgomery 14 Nassau 133 Niagara 26 NYC 999 Oneida 40 Onondaga 96 Ontario 21 Orange 42 Orleans 3 Oswego 28 Otsego 19 Putnam 9 Rensselaer 22 Rockland 21 Saratoga 37 Schenectady 19 Schoharie 4 Schuyler 3 Seneca 6 St. Lawrence 31 Steuben 18 Suffolk 152 Sullivan 14 Tioga 10 Tompkins 54 Ulster 30 Warren 12 Washington 16 Wayne 9 Westchester 102 Wyoming 1 Yates 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 154 90 58.4% 64 41.6% Central New York 103 67 65.0% 36 35.0% Finger Lakes 332 151 45.5% 181 54.5% Long Island 410 194 47.3% 216 52.7% Mid-Hudson 221 85 38.5% 136 61.5% Mohawk Valley 53 38 71.7% 15 28.3% New York City 945 388 41.1% 557 58.9% North Country 67 35 52.2% 32 47.8% Southern Tier 97 55 56.7% 42 43.3% Western New York 192 105 54.7% 87 45.3% Statewide 2,574 1,208 46.9% 1,366 53.1%

A geographic breakdown of deaths since Saturday is as follows, by county of residence: