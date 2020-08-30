Steelers sign former Penn State receiver DeAndre Thompkins

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 15: DeAndre Thompkins #1 of the DC Defenders carries the ball against the NY Guardians during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on February 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Nittany Lion wideout is getting his chance with the other Pennsylvania team.

Former Penn State receiver DeAndre Thompkins is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced this afternoon.

We have signed WR DeAndre Thompkins and released CB Alexander Myres.@BordasLaw https://t.co/zhHVpPWMIx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2020

Thompkins has endured quite the journey since leaving Penn State for the 2019 NFL Draft. During his college career for the Nittany Lions, Thompkins caught 85 passes, for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent, then released him just before the season.

Thompkins ventured the XFL Route, with the DC Defenders drafting him in the fourth round of the XFL 2020 Draft. He appeared in 4 games, catching 7 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown.

His standout game came in week two, where he caught six passes for 67 yards and his lone touchdown.

He joins Saeed Blacknall as former Penn State wide-outs who have signed with the Steelers this off-season.