Steuben County man charged with unlawful imprisonment

GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy C. Sekoll, 43, after an investigation found Sekoll allegedly restrained a member of his household.

On March 16, 2020, deputies conducted a check the welfare of a person who was reportedly unable to be contacted. Sekoll allegedly restrained that person, a member of his family or household, intentionally damage property and prevent that member from using a telephone, intentionally caused physical injury to that person, and endangered the welfare of another person under the age of 17.

Sekoll was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree; denying emergency telephone use and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Sekoll was arraigned in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and released