Strong winds a threat through tonight for Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today the Twin Tiers is under a wind advisory with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible throughout the night. We don’t get these strong winds very often so it is something to take note of before you got to bed tonight. There are numerous things you can do to protect yourself and your property from these strong winds. Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines shared his top three with 18 News.

“Secure objects that are loose, that includes trash outside. We are concerned about trees as well because some of the trees have died off and it takes a lower sustained wind to push those over. We want to avoid outdoor burning as well. Use caution when driving near high profile vehicles that are a little bit harder to drive when the weather is very windy,” said Gaines.

It doesn’t take much to knock down a tree especially since soil is wet from rain and snowpack that has been unthawing. Another aspect of tonight’s wind will be the wind chill factor since temperatures are expected to plummet throughout the night. Dress in layers and make sure your animals are brought inside or protected from the strong winds.