Swinging into Spring at Willowcreek Golf Club

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – While some activities have stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one sport is on par. Willowcreek Golf Club in Big Flats is thriving amid the global pandemic because people want to enjoy the outdoors.

“Last year has actually been quite good. We’re up a lot from 2019 in terms of our rounds, our range,” course general manager Adam Sadler said.

The pandemic has been like a long par five for many people. As more people get vaccinated in the Twin Tiers, people are ready to get back to normal. In his first primetime address this week, President Biden said he hopes all adults will be eligible for the vaccine starting May 1 and that the country can start returning to normal in July.

For everyone, this year has been filled with twists and turns, but golfers found their way back home to the fairway. “Not having to wear a face mask being outdoors. Being able to keep our distance just, you know, allows us to have a little fun and little normalcy in life,” golfer Greg Andrukat added.

Sadler told 18 News the course saw an influx of new customers and players. Quarantine fatigued led people young and old to Big Flats to try something new.

“We were seeing people of all ages from high school kids all the way up to people in their 60s and 70s that are just picking it up as something to do,” Sadler continued.

The spring-like weather last week also encouraged golfers to hit the links early this year. Willowcreek is open year round, weather permitting, but more players came out this weekend to enjoy the sunshine.

“There’s no snow on the ground,” Andrukat continued. “We’ve been waiting to golf all winter and this was the first opportunity we got to come out.”

“It just maybe me want to get my golf clubs out, clean them off, and no matter what, I was coming out this weekend to play,” golfer Jeremy Morse said. Health officials say we are nearing the green or the end of the pandemic with the vaccine rollout. With spring around the corner, Willowcreek is ready to welcome golfers back to the tee. “We are ready for the season, it benefits us being that we are the only golf course open in this immediate area right now,” Sadler said.

Under or over, golf is a game about socializing with others, having fun and staying safe.

“I am very happy to be out here and playing,” Morse concluded.