Team Sideline Cancer advances to quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament

A basketball team with ties to Hollidaysburg is still alive in a single-elimination basketball tournament with a $1 million grand prize.

Sideline Cancer is a basketball team supported by the Griffith Family Foundation based in Hollidaysburg. The foundation, and the team, hope to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer.

No. 22 seed Sideline Cancer defeated No. 6 seed Challenge ALS Tuesday afternoon 76-66 to move on to the round of eight. The team will next play No. 3 seed Boeheim’s Army on Saturday.

Remy Abell hit the final shot of the game and finished with a team-high 17 points. Marcus Keene also had 16 points.

Sideline Cancer is made up of former college basketball players including Pittsburgh, Maryland, East Stroudsburg and more. You can view the roster here.