WATCH LIVE: Cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Black Lives Matter rally is underway in downtown Rochester Saturday.

The rally coincides with similar events that have been going on in cities around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The event started peacefully around 1 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square with prayer, song, and guided meditation. After that the group marched from the park to the Public Safety Building

The protest had a large turnout despite sporadic rain showers throughout the day.

Things remained peaceful for the first few hours, but became tense close to 5 p.m. when tear gas was deployed on the crowds. Demonstrators then vandalized a few police cars, including flipping a few vehicles over in the parking lot across the street from the Public Safety Building.

Around 6 p.m. a vehicle was lit on fire outside the Public Safety Building.

A second vehicle had been set on fire around 6:30 p.m.

New York State police have shown up to help control the crowd after some tear gas has been used. Some cop cars have been vandalized. @News_8 #ROC #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VaxbPqfA7J — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 30, 2020

Protestors are suffering from pepper spray from police. pic.twitter.com/aux5e8wAz7 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 30, 2020

It’s getting crazy out here! pic.twitter.com/VY0UQTyGn3 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 30, 2020

Protesters on the move they are chanting #GeorgeFloyd as they meet the other group of protesters in the city of Rochester. pic.twitter.com/iHWgoboPSP — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 30, 2020

Protesters surround a police officer chanting Black Lives Matter. Some police cars have been spray painted. No violence like we’ve seen in other cities. @News_8 #Roc #BlacklivesMaters pic.twitter.com/Y7gpIkEqCv — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 30, 2020

Playing music, a little dancing and chanting black lives matter. In front of the public safety building. Rain is starting to fall @News_8 #roc #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/JfNvTyWqZT — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 30, 2020

A member of Rochester police accountability board is talking now. @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/CLxXI0fuKn — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

A large peaceful protest in front of the public safety building in downtown roc today @News_8 #roc #BLM pic.twitter.com/soyuhIkeWY — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) May 30, 2020

A huge turnout at Martin Luther King Jr. Park for the BLM protest. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kmvkzYvqLU — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Speakers are just about to start at the protest. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Rk1HAbDkW9 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Relatively quiet so far at the protest. About 15 minutes from the official start. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gUVtZLHThf — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Elected officials were there for the demonstration, including Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Also attending the rally Saturday in Rochester was Dr. Cephas Archie, City of Rochester Chief Equity Officer, and former Chief Diversity Officer of SUNY Brockport.

Dr. Archie – now with the City of #ROC as the Chief Equity Officer – is working with the protesters and the city to keep everything safe. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/m4v3mwtSQH — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 30, 2020

Statement from Rochester’s Police Accountability Board:

“The Rochester Police Accountability Board Alliance is deeply saddened and outraged by the recent escalation of police violence against Black people both across the nation and here in Rochester. In 2014, Eric Garner pleaded for mercy, and uttered the words, “I can’t breathe”. Years later, we find ourselves forced to relive the trauma and tragedy of seeing another Black man murdered by the police, uttering the same words, “I can’t breathe”.

We stand in solidarity with the family of George Floyd, with the family of Breonna Taylor, and with the families of all those who have been harmed and killed by police violence in Rochester and across the nation. We refuse to let these heinous murders of civilians by police be in vain, and are committed to holding police in our city accountable for all acts of violence and misconduct against civilians.

We unwaveringly stand with the family of the Black 10 year old child here in Rochester who was handcuffed by the Rochester Police Department (RPD) on May 17. Detaining a child in handcuffs is coercive, violent, traumatizing, and ultimately incompatible with public safety. This is especially so in the midst of a public health emergency. We therefore demand the abolition of any policies that allow for such unnecessary force; and we demand the accountability of any officers who commit or condone such violence.

Minneapolis, like Rochester, is deeply segregated and over 90% of officers in both cities do not live in the communities they patrol and occupy. Police must be held accountable by the communities they serve. The officer who murdered Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was himself the subject of at least 10 complaints on his record, demonstrating what happens when we do not hold police accountable swiftly and effectively. A Police Accountability Board (PAB) with effective disciplinary power, as established by 75% of city voters in the last election, would save lives and remove murderers like Chauvin before they cause further irreparable harm to the community.

Beyond the PAB, we call on our local elected officials to invest in social supports that address underlying factors that result in crime such as poverty and institutional racism instead of over-policing low income neighborhoods. While we can’t undo the harm committed against George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others both in Rochester and across the country, we have a duty to prevent it from happening again.”

