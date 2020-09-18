The Buzz with Scott and Ally; Beech Bend Amusement Park, new margarita, trick or treating, and earn money for losing weight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally, Scott is by himself as Ally continues to recover from her surgery.

Scott talks about an amusement park in Kentucky that you can rent out for your family, getting paid for getting in shape from quarantine, an Ohio man creates a Coronavirus friendly way to trick or treat, and Red Lobster’s new margarita.

For five thousand dollars a family of six or less could rent out an entire amusement park in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Beech Bend Amusement park offers families to rent it out to themselves for a two hour span.

If you happen to have gained weight during quarantine Total Shape is offering you up to $13,000 to lose weight. Four people will be given $8,000 dollars to start then if they meet their goal they will receive a $5,000 bonus.

One Ohio man has created a Covid-19 friendly way to hand out candy this Halloween. The man puts the candy through a hole in his stairs railing. This way no one has to interact close to one another.

Coming to a Red Lobster near you, a margarita with Mountain Dew in it. They are calling it a Dew-Garita.

