The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Capri Sun chug challenge

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Chelsea Lovell every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they accept Matt and Chelsea’s challenge to break their record for chugging a ‘Capri Sun’.

It was TV versus radio, and both teams put in the work training tirelessly for this battle. Scott and Ally came to the WETM-TV studio and went head to head with Chelsea and Matt. Ultimately, Matt and Chelsea represented 18 News well, being declared the champions!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now