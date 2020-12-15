The difference between Winter Storm Watches and Warnings

Wednesday we will see our first major snowstorm of the season, prompting Winter Storm Watches and Warnings for the Twin Tiers. Meteorologists use these terms frequently but let’s explore what the difference between the two are.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued in advance of an approaching storm and indicates the risk of a hazardous winter weather event has increased but its timing and location is still uncertain. Now as the event becomes likely, this watch will normally be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to both property and life and that travel will become treacherous or nearly impossible.

As we brace for Wednesday’s snow let’s keep in mind these travel safety tips. Snow will be coming down heavy as times so do not pass snow plows. Give them the right of way to keep roads as passable as possible. Leave as much space between you and the car in front of you. Do not forget that bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze before any other surface so use caution, drive slow and drive only if necessary.

The snow will start in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday from south to north so prepare accordingly. Stick with the 18 Storm Team to track the storm and stay ready.