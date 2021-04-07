The WHO does not support requiring vaccination passports

(NBC) – The World Health Organization (WHO) focused on Covid-19 vaccinations Tuesday stating it doesn’t support requiring vaccination passports to enter into countries.

According to the WHO, many Europeans countries are in support of the idea to increase tourism, but it is too early.

“Again this is why we, as WHO, are saying at this stage, we would not like to see vaccination or the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

“Because we are not certain that – at this stage – that the vaccine prevents transmission and there are all those other questions, apart from the question of discrimination against the people who are not able to have the vaccine for one reason or another. So good question, the science is still trying to answer it for you,” said Harris.

“Scaling up production and equitable distribution remains the major barrier to ending the acute stage of this pandemic,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO.

“It is a travesty that in some countries health workers and those at-risk groups remain completely unvaccinated,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.