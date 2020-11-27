The Zordich family has left its mark at Penn State

When Penn State takes the field against Michigan Saturday, it will see a couple familiar faces on the opposite sideline.

Yes, former Penn State wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is the Wolverines offensive coordinator, but we are talking about Michigan defensive backs coach Michael Zordich.

Zordich played at Penn State from 1982-85. He played as true freshman on PSU’s ’82 national championship team and went on to have a 12-year NFL career. He even married a former Penn State cheerleader and had three children: Alex, Michael and daughter Aiden.

Zordich then left football behind and coached Alex and Michael in youth football and in high school at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, OH.

Coaching took Zordich to jobs at Youngstown State, the Philadelphia Eagles and now at Michigan.

Coach Zordich’s son Michael went on to play at Penn State and was a team captain in 2012.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.