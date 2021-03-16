Tuesday’s Fur-cast (03/16/2021)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Despite recent allegations against Governor Cuomo, the state budget is still due by April 1st. And, lawmakers are at work. The Senate and Assembly have put out their one-house budget proposals.

"What we're seeing from the legislative one-house proposals is that the Senate and the Assembly are much closer to one another than they are to what the Governor proposed for the budget in January," said CBCNY Senior Research Associate Patrick Orecki.