Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (6/8/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The Ernie Davis Scholarship Committee awarded the 33rd Annual Ernie Davis Scholarship on Monday. A ceremony took place outside Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira.

The winner of this year's $15,000 scholarship was Chloe Freeland, a senior graduating from Corning-Painted Post High School. Freeland plans to study sociology or public policy in college.