Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/29/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
HealthWorks gym closed Tuesday
Coronavirus surge: When will the fall COVID-19 spike hit?
Worldwide grief: Death toll from coronavirus tops 1 million
50 cities facing more extreme heat in 2020
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
The Big Game
Top Stories
Athens boys soccer defeats North Penn/Liberty at home
Video
Athlete of the Week: Kerrah Clymer
Video
Joe Montana, wife stop woman who tried to kidnap 9-month-old grandchild from their home
Troy postpones all athletic activities after two positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/29/20)
Uncategorized
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Sep 28, 2020 / 11:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2020 / 11:36 PM EDT
Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/29/20)
Trending Now
Gunshots ring out in Elmira, police investigate another shooting Monday night
Video
Lighthouse Baptist Church attorney speaks out after COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Steuben County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19; schools and Corning Center add new cases
Video
Canton motorcyclist killed during police chase
Video
56 active cases of COVID-19 at the Corning Center
Video
No injuries reported after oil barrels explode at T&R Towing in Bath
Video
Chemung County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19, 100 active
Video
Weather
Officials identify victim of Big Flats fire victim
Video
Guthrie and community partners break ground on $4.5 million early childhood learning center
Video