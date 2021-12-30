Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Justin Hyde

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Justin Hyde

Justin Hyde is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Hyde has violated his probation. Hyde was convicted of criminal contempt.

Hyde is 24 years old. Hyde has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hyde is 6’2″tall and weighs 210 pounds.

The last known address for Hyde is 1016 County Route 86 Tuscarora.

If you know the whereabouts of Hyde, please call 607-622-3911

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now