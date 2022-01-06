Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Monty O. Mcaulay

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday four major sports betting operators- Caesars Sportsbook, Draftkings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive- have satisfied all necessary requirements to accept and process sports wagering activity in the state. The providers will be allowed to process bets beginning January 8.

After that effective date, each licensee will launch based on its own business capabilities and readiness. The remaining five conditionally licensed mobile sports wagering operators are continuing to work toward satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements in order to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when these are met.