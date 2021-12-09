Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Thomas A. Robbins

Thomas A. Robbins

Thomas A. Robbins is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Robbins has violated the terms of his probation. Robbins was convicted of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Robbins is 29 years old. Robbins has green eyes and brown hair.

Robbins is 5’8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The last known address for Robbins is 9555 County Route 119 in Addison.

If you know the whereabouts of Robbins, please call 607-622-3901

