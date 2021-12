ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - Citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases on campus, Ithaca College is moving to an Orange-level status.

In a December 15 letter to the campus, the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response said that the campus has seen a steadily growing number of cases, especially in the last two days. As a result, the college is updating its status to Orange: Moderate Risk.