Twin Tiers Today: March 29, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Today, the economic opportunity program in Elmira is partnering up with Arnot Health to get more New Yorker’s vaccinated.
  • The Chemung County Health Department is holding another Moderna covid vaccine clinic at their mass vaccination site on aviation drive in Big Flats.
  • The executive order allowing restaurants in New York to deliver and serve takeout alcohol has been extended to April 6th.
  • Miller Lite is releasing three, limited edition, bar themed candles.

