Twin Tiers Today: March 3, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The weather is warming up here in the Twin Tiers and the ice and snow is finally melting away, last week 18 News mentioned the threat of ice jams for the Twin Tiers as river ice begins to break up. As temperatures continue to swing up and down, river ice is slowly melting. 18 News Meteorologist Grant Chungo told you about the threat for ice jams last week and took a tour of some local rivers to assess how things are looking.

The Chemung River in Corning had big chunks of ice that had broken apart and were floating downstream. Over to the Cohocton River large sheets of ice still covered portions of the river with water being funneled through a narrow passageway.