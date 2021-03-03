Twin Tiers Today: March 3, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The latest WETM-Emerson college poll shows New York voters find Cuomo in a doubtful position amid alleged sexual harassment claims against him.
  • The New York State Fairgrounds will also begin a pilot program to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting this Friday.
  • Reese’s is going all in on peanut butter, and ditching chocolate for the ultimate peanut butter lovers cups.

