Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 26, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what happening today:

  • Watkins Glenn police department is asking for your help in searching for a suspect wanted in connection with larceny at Walmart.
  • In case you had any doubt that the coronavirus is back with a vengeance the US just hit its highest seven-day case average since the pandemic began.
  • There are eight days left until the US presidential election and already more people have voted this year than during all pre-election voting in 2016.
  • The Senate is expected to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court in a vote later today.

