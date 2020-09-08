Twin Tiers Today: Sept. 8, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Tuesday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • The Twin Tiers are headed back to school.
  • The unofficial fall has health experts worried
  • What are President Trump and Joe Biden up to this week?
  • And, it’s National Star Trek Day, live long and prosper!

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.

