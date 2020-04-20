1  of  2
Two Penn State men’s tennis seniors announce return

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

The list of Penn State seniors returning for an extra year of eligibility is a little bit longer now.

Penn State men’s tennis players Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos will return for an extra senior year after the NCAA announced it will grant eligibility waivers for spring sports athletes.

The two tennis players join a growing list of Penn State seniors opting to return for another season. A number of Penn State lacrosse players have already announced plans to return.

