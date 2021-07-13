United Way of Southern Tier invests $2.6 million into the community.

CORNING, NY (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier’s Board of Directors recently approved an investment of more than $2.6 million in our community to 67 local nonprofit programs that support senior citizens, children, and struggling families.

“We are thankful to all the individuals, businesses, and foundations who gave during the fall 2020 Community Campaign,” said United Way of the Southern Tier President & CEO Stephen Hughes. “This past year was so difficult for so many in Chemung and Steuben counties, but it also brought out the generosity of our donors to help United Way meet this critical moment.”

Donations to United Way of the Southern Tier from residents and employees of local businesses, as well as

contributions from corporate partners totaled more than $2.42 million in 2020.

United Way of the Southern Tier’s board approved an additional $190,000 investment to bolster programs that serve critical community needs including meals and caregiving for senior citizens, emergency financial

assistance for families, and developmental programs for children.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone – from donors to local non-profit programs – who stepped up to fill a need during the pandemic,” said United Way of the Southern Tier Board Chair Marty Curran, Corning

Incorporated Executive Vice President & Innovation Officer. “As our community begins to rebuild from COVID, United Way is proud to lead the way and provide support to those who need it most.”

Gifts for the 2021 Community Campaign are now being accepted at www.uwst.org/donate.