Upstate COVID vaccine trial in children begins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is one of the first sites in the world to test the Pfizer COVID vaccine on children younger than the age of 5 and that trial study begins Monday with phase one.

Phase 1 will run until the end of May to determine the ideal dosage for children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

Last week, Pfizer announced findings of its study in children, that revealed its shot is 100% effective on children ages 12 to 15 and this group had an even higher immune response than the young adult cohort.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Upstate University Hospital about the trials in children.

The study will roll out in phases over the next few months and Upstate is looking for participants.

To be eligible for the study, children between 6 months and 11 years of age must be in good health and be able to make a two-year commitment to the study. Volunteers will be required to provide blood samples for up to two years after receiving the vaccine/placebo. Participants might be seen up to 10 times during the two-year study period. The two-year time frame for the study is important to assess the safety and long-term immune response.

Study visits will take place in Upstate’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases outpatient clinic located on the fifth floor of the Physicians Office Building, Irving Avenue.

For more information on the trial or to sign up, call the dedicated study phone line 24/7 at 315-706-5636, or email Jodi Halczyn at halczynj@upstate.edu.

Dr. Domachowske said Pfizer already plans to submit a vaccination amendment for the 12 to 15 age group for FDA approval and predicts we could see that group getting vaccinated by June or earlier.