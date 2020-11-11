Veterans Day: Some things you may not know about those who served our country

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veterans Day is observed on November 11, because that was the date of the Armistice in World War I, bringing the fighting in the bloody war to a close. Since then Armistice Day in the U.S. has evolved into a day where we honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces in war and peace.

America’s veterans became national leaders, gave shape to the communities of Central New York, and helped fuel an economic boom.