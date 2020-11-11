Veterans Day: Some things you may not know about those who served our country

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veterans Day is observed on November 11, because that was the date of the Armistice in World War I, bringing the fighting in the bloody war to a close. Since then Armistice Day in the U.S. has evolved into a day where we honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces in war and peace.
America’s veterans became national leaders, gave shape to the communities of Central New York, and helped fuel an economic boom.
- Study suggests certain venues are COVID risky locations
- Trump campaign presses legal challenges as swing states count away
- Georgia will conduct hand recount of 5 million ballots – how will it work?
- 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to be cut in Oneonta
- UPDATE: Missing parolee from Willard Drug Treatment Campus