Vietnam Veterans are recruiting new Honor Guards in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The role of an Honor Guard member is vital in remembering those who have fallen in service to our country. Woodlawn national cemetery in Elmira is now looking for volunteers to join the guard.

The local Vietnam Honor Guard is hoping to catch the interest of young veterans to serve falling veterans.

“We try to recruit every year. It’s becoming a harder task to get guys to say yes. I get Vietnam veterans that say yeah, I think I got time in my life to help you. They’re in their 70s like me,” said Larry Sherman, Commander, Vietnam Veteran Honor Guard

There are a set of requirements to follow before being accepted as a member.

“You have to be either a Vietnam veteran or have boots on the ground. Anybody that served during the Vietnam era can also become an honor guard. We’re going to open this up and say as an associate, any veteran can join us as an associate,” said Sherman

The Vietnam Veteran Honors Guards would like to have at least 50 people in attendance representing every family member that’s lost a loved one.

To become an honor guard, you can visit the Vietnam Veterans Museum or the Woodlawn National Cemetery, in Elmira to sign up. You can also call (607) 737-2760 to express your interest as well.