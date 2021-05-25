Watch live: Bills coach Sean McDermott meets with the media at OTAs

Uncategorized

by: Nick Veronica

Posted: / Updated:

Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to meet with the media at 10:15 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Check back for updates on the press conferences.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now