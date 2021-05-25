Watch live: Bills coach Sean McDermott meets with the media at OTAs

Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to meet with the media at 10:15 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Check back for updates on the press conferences.

Sean McDermott says Stefon Diggs is not in Buffalo for OTA's but adds "as far as we know he's all good to go" after playing through an oblique injury during the playoffs. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott says DT Star Lotulelei is also not at OTAs. Remember Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 season. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott says they are in communication with St. John Fisher College about the possibility of returning there for training camp this summer. He adds it will be a "heavy lift" to have camp there with Covid protocols but it is still a possibility. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021

Sean McDermott: "It's really good to have the players here. We're encouraged by the guys we have here. They want to get better and they know they get better by being here." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 25, 2021