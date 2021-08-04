Watkins Glen International Trophy made by Corning Museum of Glass

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the Watkins Glen International Go Bowling at the Glen approaches, the excitement is building within the Twin Tiers. The Corning Museum of Glass creates the trophy for the race and they put intricate details into the trophy, such as having a contour of the track within the Trophy.

The Senior Manager of Hot Glass programs, Eric Meek, talked about the steps used to make the trophies. “We start with the blue glass that we need. And then we shape it by hand into the contour of the track. We encase it in several more layers of clear glass. So it’s, you know, it’s nearly 30 pounds of glass, in a big molten gob of glass. It’s about the size of a paint can.”

Watkins Glen International and the Corning Museum have partnered together to bring this trophy to the race over the last decade.