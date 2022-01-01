Watkins Glen to hold ice skating starting Jan. 3

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Seneca Lake Event Center in Watkins Glen will be holding an open skate for the new year.

The rink will be open on Monday from 4-8 p.m., Friday from 4-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Jan 8 & 9, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

If you don’t have your own ice skates, you will be able to rent them out with a variety of sizes to choose from.

The smallest skate is a youth size 10, the largest skate for women is a 12, and the largest skate for men is a 14.

Prices to skate are $5 if you bring your own skates and $7 with skate rentals.

The rink is very dependant on the weather to ensure the ice is suitable to skate on, if the conditions are above 45 degrees, open/closed signs will be posted.

For more information please call 607-535-4438