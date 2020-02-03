Weather Wisdom: 5th Grade from Canaseraga Central School, Question 1

Canaseraga Central School was featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. In the third group, the questions was, “how are clouds made?”

Let’s talk about the water cycle, specifically, condensation. The sun’s heat causes surface water to evaporate, otherwise, turn into water vapor in our atmosphere. You get warm water vapor that rises up into the cool atmosphere. As it rises, the cool air causes the water vapor to turn back into liquid water, this process is called condensation, creating clouds.

Of course, we see different types of clouds all the time. Monday, we were able to see some fair weather clouds. On days like Tuesday, we will see darker and thicker clouds, probably laying low in the atmosphere. Those are the types of clouds we see when we come across precipitation.