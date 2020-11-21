Will Levis announced as starting quarterback, Pat Freiermuth sidelined against Iowa

According to multiple reports from inside Beaver Stadium, Penn State will start quarterback Will Levis against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Levis was featured as the starting quarterback in the team’s pregame video announcement of the game’s starters.
It will be Levis’ second career start. He started last season against Rutgers when Sean Clifford sat out the game with a lower body injury.
Levis replaced Clifford in the second quarter against Nebraska. He almost led the Nittany Lions to a comeback win falling 30-23. Levis completed 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions last week.
Also some notable news from inside the stadium: All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth will not play against Iowa. According to multiple reports, he is in street clothes on the sideline.
Penn State will kickoff against Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions are 0-4 on the year and Iowa is 2-2.