Wineglass 8K to be held virtually this summer

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wineglass 8K will be a “virtual race” the weekend of July 31 – August 2, 2020, according to organizers.

The virtual run/walk will be held over three days to encourage proper social distancing and adherence to state and local guidelines wherever participants may be located.

Organizers say this event is not intended to promote physical gatherings.

“We believe our virtual event will allow participants to connect with others in a powerful way,” says Sheila Sutton, Race Director. “Our goal is to create something you can still look forward to and participate in.”

If runners are currently registered for the Wineglass 8K, they do not need to do anything. Their registration fee will be automatically converted to the virtual option. If people are interested in joining the virtual event, they can register at www.wineglassmarathon.com. Registration is limited to 850 runners or walkers, and the fee is $40. All participants will receive a glass finisher’s medal.

To learn more about the Wineglass Race Series, the various organizations involved, or ways you can get involved volunteering, visit the race’s website at www.wineglassmarathon.com or visit us on Facebook.