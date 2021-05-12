Wings of Eagles Summer of Innovation Camp enrollment has begun

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The school year is coming to an end and summer camps are opening. While parents have been searching for a safe learning environment for their children to take advantage of this summer, children just want to have fun.

Wings of Eagles Summer of Innovation camp has prepared a balance of a schedule that includes both fun and learning for children ages 5-13.

The Summer of Innovations has arranged for in-person and virtual recreation to be a priority despite COVID-19. Although Wings of Eagles has struggled with support in past years, the focus is still the children obtaining the stem resources they need to create a successful future.

“We have hands-on activities where they will select a topic to enroll their children for the builder’s course for instance we’ll give them a pile of wood and a mission, and the children have to engineer a product, and then they go through the whole engineering process step by step, we cut the wood for them and then they build their end product,” said Tracy Sink, President, and CEO of Wings Of Eagles

The annual summer youth program is set to start July 12 through to August 19. Some parents are still being cautious with Covid 19 still being active. To ensure that children don’t miss out on the STEM lessons Wings of Eagles has developed take-home kits to make it easier for both the parents and the kids who would still like to participate in the camp.

Enrollment for this year’s summer initiative is limited and parents are being instructed to move fast to secure a seat for their children.

To sign up call 607-358-4247 or email info@wingsofeagles.com to reserve your child’s spot. You can find further information on the Summer of Innovation camp by visiting the Wings of Eagles website.