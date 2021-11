MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Montour Falls Library is proud to announce a winter card and gift tag event happening Dec. 4 at 10:00 a.m.

The event is being hosted by Meggan Nugent from Blue Pineapple Cards where she will guide guests in creating their own gift tags and winter greeting cards.

The event is free, but registration is required, to register call (607) 535-7489

Supplied are provided for the event, masks and social distancing will be required in the library.