Woman indicted on larceny charges in Chemung County

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted on Larceny charges that go back to 2019, court records say.

Victoria Riley has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on the crime of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony.

On September 19, 2019, Riley had opened a bank account with Visions Federal Credit Union in Horseheads, then proceeded to get with another individual and defraud and steal money from the Credit Union through October 2, 2019, with the amount exceeding $3,000.