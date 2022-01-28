Woman indicted on larceny charges in Chemung County

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted on Larceny charges that go back to 2019, court records say.

Victoria Riley has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on the crime of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony.

On September 19, 2019, Riley had opened a bank account with Visions Federal Credit Union in Horseheads, then proceeded to get with another individual and defraud and steal money from the Credit Union through October 2, 2019, with the amount exceeding $3,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now