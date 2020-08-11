WR John Brown: “Teams will have to pick their poison” with Bills offense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates wide receiver John Brown (15) after Brown scores a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tre’Davious White said on paper, the Bills offense “looks sexy”. That’s because of not only the continuity, Josh Allen expected to take the next step in year three but also the addition of Stefon Diggs.

Diggs’ presence not only adds that big-time, deep threat the Bills have been looking for but it can also help out other receivers as well.

“The plan is if they do decide to double him I do my job you know to open him up but he will draw a lot of attention and that can make me work to get the pressure off of him also,” John Brown said on a zoom call with reporters.

“He most definitely can come in and help us. He’s a big piece to the puzzle that we’ve been missing so with him in there it’s just gonna be hard for defenses to figure out what we’re gonna do.”

Brown led the Bills with 1,060 receiving yards (a career-high) on 72 catches and six touchdowns (the second-most of his career.) Now in year two of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s offense, Brown says there’s even more tricks up their sleeve.

“He’s been real creative, you’ll see when the time comes.”

Brown also mentioned Daboll has a “different swag” to him walking around the building, as he should given the expectations for this Bills offense.

“I’m still working hard on this Brian Daboll playbook but you gotta love it. It’s kind of complicated but once you get it down you will love everything about it. I’m real confident going into week one with everything that we have. I’m real excited, I’ve never been this excited especially the way Coach Daboll has put things together. We have so much that makes everything so right and trying to confuse defenses. It confuses me sometimes and I’m so excited about that because it’s enough for everyone to eat,” Brown explained.

And while Josh Allen looks to spread the ball around with all of the weapons at his disposal, Brown says Allen has also grown as a lead and taken command of the offense even more.

“I see Josh taking control of the offense you know you can tell that he’s grown from the end of the season until now and I’m real excited for Josh. He definitely will be able to control games the way that he should,” Brown explained.

“Teams will have to pick their poison.”

