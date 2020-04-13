Year three for Micah Parsons offers fans something to look forward to

You can worry all you want about whether or not Penn State football will take the field in the fall – or you can wonder what the 2020 Nittany Lions will look like.

Penn State leaned on a strong defense in 2019 and you saw a star make his name in the linebacker room. Harrisburg native Micah Parsons finished the year with multiple first-team All-American selections.

Parsons will be eligible for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season. Therefore, this could be the final year Parsons wears a Penn State uniform if he would choose to forgo his final year of eligibility.

Parsons has made himself a star on the Penn State defense. Now defensive coordinator Brent Pry, and the rest of the coaching staff, will have to find ways to use him in many different roles.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Pry on his rising linebacker.