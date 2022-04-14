ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the support of local law enforcement, Dr. Stephen Coleman announced Thursday a ‘Unity in the Community’ rally for August 2, 2022. This rally will focus on stopping the violence in our community and beyond, Coleman said.

Coleman is sponsoring the rally along with Georgia Verdier, the president of the Elmira Corning NAACP. The two held a news conference at the Clemens Center in Elmira.

The mayor of Elmira, the Chemung County Sheriff, and a representative of the Elmira Police Department all spoke. All three pledged their support for the rally.

The rally will take place Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 7-8 p.m. at Wisner Park in Elmira.