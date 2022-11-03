Veterans Voices New holidays formed to honor PA veterans Group aims to bring holiday cheer to military Memorial aims to keep memories alive Clinical trial hopes to help paralyzed veterans walk Veteran helping other vets cope with trauma Marine takes on ALS Vet turns life around with help from dog New holidays formed to honor PA veterans Group aims to bring holiday cheer to military Memorial aims to keep memories alive Clinical trial hopes to help paralyzed veterans walk Veteran helping other vets cope with trauma Marine takes on ALS Vet turns life around with help from dog Improving mental health of female veterans US military seeks to address mental health Veteran-led organization provides disaster relief Organization helps veterans turn dreams into reality Watch: Veterans enjoy honor flight to Washington Art therapy helps veterans heal through creativity Moving Wall replica ceremony held at Eldridge Park 101-year-old veteran returns to Pearl Harbor Customs and Border Protection ranked 4th best company … Jim Kelly makes a 98-year-old veteran’s dream come … Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial … Veterans Day: How crosses and mementos help these … View All Veterans Voices