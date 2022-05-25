Vision Health Awareness Month

Your eyes are your window to the world. Keep them healthy with regular eye exams and by taking care of eye problems early, when they are most easily treated.

Guthrie has the area’s largest eye care team

When you choose Guthrie Specialty Eye Care, you have access to the area’s largest team of eye care experts, including certified optometrists and ophthalmologists trained in:

Our providers are supported by certified technicians, ophthalmic assistants, and nurses. The team works together to meet all your eye care needs – from basic eye exams to leading-edge ophthalmic testing, and medical treatments to surgical procedures.

Cataract surgery is a procedure to remove the cloudy lens in your eye and replace it with an artificial lens. The procedure is very common and is mostly outpatient, meaning you go home the same day.

The most common cataract surgery uses an ultrasound probe to break up the cloudy lens, which is then suctioned out of the eye. This procedure is called phacoemulsification. Because a tiny incision is used, the procedure is minimally invasive and patients recover more quickly than procedures that use a larger incision.

Guthrie Specialty Eye Care’s team of ophthalmologists and optometrists diagnose and treat a wide variety of diseases and conditions affecting the cornea, from dry eye to more complex issues.

Many corneal issues can be treated with prescription eye drops or pills. For more advanced corneal disease, surgery or another procedure may be necessary.

The damage caused by glaucoma cannot be reversed, so it’s important to catch the disease early before too much damage can occur. Regular eye exams are your best defense against glaucoma.

Glaucoma is treated by lowering the pressure in your eye (intraocular pressure). Guthrie’s optometrists and ophthalmologists offer medical and surgical treatments, including eye drops, medications, and procedures.

Guthrie’s retina specialists diagnose and treat diseases such as uveitis, retinal tears and retinal detachments, and macular conditions.

Oculoplastic surgery is also called ophthalmic plastic surgery. It is a branch of ophthalmology that focuses on plastic and reconstructive surgery of the eye, eyebrows, and skin around the eyes.

Eye exams can catch many eye problems early. When more information is needed, ophthalmic diagnostic testing can help your eye doctor determine the exact cause of your symptoms.

Guthrie’s diagnostic technicians and photographers offer a number of testing options. Most tests can be ordered and performed in the office on the same day as your exam.

If you need glasses or contacts, Guthrie optical shops are conveniently co-located with optometry services at five locations.

Doctors of Optometry, or optometrists, are the primary care providers for our eyes. Guthrie optometrists offer:

Basic and comprehensive eye exams, including diabetic eye exams

Vision tests

Diagnosis of refractive errors such as nearsightedness or farsightedness

Diagnosis of eye diseases such as glaucoma or cataracts

Prescriptions for eyeglasses or contacts

Children may experience a variety of eye problems differently than adults. Pediatric ophthalmology deals with eye disease and vision care in children.