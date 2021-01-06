Gov. Cuomo sending 1,000 NY National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

(WSYR-TV) — According to Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s secretary, the Governor plans on sending 1,000 New York National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

DeRosa also tweeted the following on Wednesday night:

Cuomo: "At the request of US National Guard officials, I am deploying 1K members of the NY National Guard to D.C. for up to 2 weeks to aid & facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power." — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) January 7, 2021

According to Cuomo, the troops can be in D.C. “for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power.”