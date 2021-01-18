Harrisburg woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s laptop to Russia, FBI says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The FBI is currently investigating whether a Harrisburg woman entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and stole a computer from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, according to information in an affidavit unsealed on Sunday.

According to the affidavit, Riley June Williams, of Harrisburg, was identified through a witness to the FBI.

The witness, who identified as the woman’s “former romantic partner, claimed Williams stole the device with the intent “to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell

the device to “Russia’s foreign intelligence service,” according to the affidavit.

The witness told investigators the apparent deal “fell through” for “unknown reasons” and Williams still “has the computer device or destroyed it.” The claim is currently under investigation.

The FBI interviewed Williams’ mother, who claims that Williams “packed a bag and left her home and told her she would be gone for a couple of weeks.” She has also changed her phone number and deleted all of her social media accounts.

Williams remains missing and is wanted by the FBI. She is facing several charges related to the incident.

Earlier this month, Pelosi’s Chief of Staff confirmed a laptop “only used for presentations” was stolen. It remains unclear if the laptop is connected to the incident involving Williams.

Protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 with the intent of stopping the certification of the November 2020 General Election.