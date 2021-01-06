Rep. Tom Reed releases statement amid protesters storming the U.S. Capitols

WASHINGTON D.C. (WETM/News Nation) – Congressman Tom Reed has released a statement as protesters overrun the U.S. Capitol building amid Congress’ vote on Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route to the Capitol as some of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The Senate recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building. At least one person was shot inside the Capitol and taken to the hospital. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. Their condition was not known.

Reporters were told to stay in the Senate’s press gallery as the doors were locked.

Congress began the joint session at 1 p.m. ET to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House.

Trump’s Republican allies in the House and Senate had planned to object to the election results, which the president continues to challenge. The effort will likely fail and be defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress who are prepared to accept the election results.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.